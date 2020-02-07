JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Literacy Council (JCLC) announces its annual fundraiser, “The Roaring ’20s Redux.”
Step back 100 years to the 1920s with this speakeasy-style fundraiser. On Friday, Feb. 28, guests will enjoy roaring ’20s-themed music and food while challenging their luck on professionally managed casino gaming tables and bidding on silent auction items.
The historic Jefferson Area Business Center, located at 222 S. Wisconsin Drive in Jefferson, will be the backdrop for the event.
This annual fundraiser was held last year with a “Great Gatsby” theme. The event drew an enthusiastic crowd with many dressed in Roaring Twenties-inspired costumes.
The money raised last year helped three JCLC learners earn U.S. citizenship, six earn a GED/high school diploma and almost 250 individuals improve their literacy skills. Learners become engaged citizens, have lowered rates of poverty, higher rates of employment and are more fully engaged in their children’s education.
The JCLC hopes to raise even more money and excitement this year and use the funds to further the educational goals of its learners.
The night will include five different types of gaming tables staffed by professional dealers.
Not sure how to play some of the casino games? No problem. The friendly dealers will be able to help persons learn the rules to make for an enjoyable evening.
Silent auctions, raffle baskets and a wine cork-pull also will energize the night. ’20s-inspired food and music will be on hand as well as a cash bar. Those in the spirit of the theme are encouraged to come in historical costumes.
Tickets can be purchased at the JCLC office, online at www.jclc.us, Humphrey Floral & Gift in Fort Atkinson, Lewis Station in Lake Mills and at the door the night of the event.
Tickets cost $40 each and include $500 in gaming chips, appetizer and dessert buffets, and one free drink token.
A plentiful buffet, available all night, will feature items from Jones Market, Rock River Cheese, The Trout House and Rushing Waters, La Cabana and Fort HealthCare.
The evening is made possible by the following corporate sponsors: Modern Woodmen, Jazz Age sponsor; Jefferson Area Business Center, Roaring Twenties sponsor; PremierBank, Culver’s of Lake Mills, TSL Graphics and Independent Insurance Agents of Wisconsin, Great Gatsby Table sponsors; Rotary Club of Lake Mills, JM Carpets-Flooring Design Center, and the Jeff and Cheryl Griedl Family, Art Deco Spirit sponsors; Maas Brothers Construction, County City Credit Union, Re/Max Lake Mills and Dental Associates of Lake Mills, Speakeasy Table sponsors.
The JCLC is a nonprofit organization committed to creating better communities through literacy by helping learners defeat literacy challenges. JCLC is supported by United Way of Watertown, and United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties, and relies on donations, grants and fundraisers for much of its funding.
JCLC provides free tutoring and classes including basic literacy skills, GED preparation, English as a second language, citizenship and family literacy programs.
This fundraiser helps to keep all of this free to the community.
For more information, call JCLC at (920) 675-0500, visit the council at jclc.us, or find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCLC.US.
