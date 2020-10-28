WHITEWATER — Be one of the first to attend a live concert this season at Young Auditorium.
The Young is reopening its doors for two private, limited-seat, socially-distanced benefit concerts to help raise funds for Whitewater food pantries. The public is invited to attend as the Irish musicians and dancers of Derek Byrne and Paddygrass bring the Young Auditorium stage back to life on Saturday, Nov. 14, for 5 and 7:30 p.m. shows.
Derek Byrne and Paddygrass will take the stage to perform their energetic mix of Irish, Bluegrass and Gospel music. Comprised of some of Wisconsin’s very best Irish musicians and dancers, the band generously has donated their time and talents so that all proceeds will benefit Young Auditorium and three deserving local organizations.
Ticket sales up to $3,000 will be matched by local business sponsors and donated to three Whitewater food pantries: Generac — $1,000 to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Food Pantry; Home Lumber — $1,000 to Whitewater Food Pantry; and John’s Disposal — $1,000 to The Community Space Food Pantry.
The health and safety of patrons is of upmost importance. Only 50 seats will be sold to each performance, and audience members will be required to wear face coverings, and follow all university health and safety guidelines.
For those who are unable to attend in person, the concerts will be live-streamed. The live-stream link will be distributed via the www.youngauditorium.com website closer to the date of the performances.
How to purchase?
Currently, these concerts are limited to Young Auditorium Members only. Good news is...becoming a member is easy! Simply visit www.youngauditorium.com and click the “Get Involved” tab. Have your credit card ready.
Purchasing a membership gives one instant presale access, along with some other great perks.
Note: The Member Presale ends on Friday, Oct. 30. Any remaining ticket inventory will be released for sale to the general public on Monday, Nov. 2, via the www.youngauditorium.com website, in-person at the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office or by calling Ticket Services.
Limited box office hours will be available for telephone/in-person orders Monday through Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (262) 472-2222. Ticket Services hours are subject to change.
Young Auditorium’s 2020 Digital Fall Season is in full swing.
With a wide variety of entertainment offerings including digital concert and dance offerings, virtual theatre performances and a number of free special engagements, arts lovers will have no shortage of opportunities to view amazing artistic content.
For a complete listing of Young Auditorium’s 2020 Digital Fall performances, visit youngauditorium.com.
