WHITEWATER — After consultation with the National Weather Service (NWS), Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and partners in the Emergency Alert System (EAS) community, Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) has determined that the April 16 live tornado drill alerts (triggering alerts on weather radios, TV, radios and other devices) will not take place.
In place of the live drill, WEM will be coordinating with the NWS, emergency management partners, and broadcasters to do a “virtual” tornado drill on social media at 1:45 p.m. on April 16. Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week information can be found at www.weather.gov/mkx.
City of Whitewater Emergency Management Coordinator Todd Lindert indicates that there will be no siren testing in Whitewater on April 16.
“City of Whitewater residents should take time to discuss their severe weather safety plans and practice their shelter plans on April 16th,” said Lindert.
More tornado and severe weather information can be found on the City of Whitewater Emergency Management web page at https://www.whitewater-wi.gov/200/Emergency-Management and Ready Wisconsin — https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/be-informed/tornado/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.