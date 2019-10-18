WATERTOWN — The collaborative efforts of Every Child Thrives — a partnership of more than 30 organizations in Dodge and Jefferson counties — recently was featured in a three-hour workshop at the Wisconsin Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Conference, held Oct. 14-16 in Elkhart Lake.
Joining forces to share about their collective work to support children and families were representatives from the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, Watertown Unified School District, Dodgeland School District, Jefferson County Head Start, Jefferson County Birth to Three Program, Dodge County Birth to Three Program, Watertown Family Center, Future All Stars Academy (Juneau), Willows Christian Child Care Center (Iron Ridge), Community Care Preschool & Child Care (Beaver Dam), Cooperative Educational Service Agency (CESA) No. 2, University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Dodge County and the Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health (WI-AIMH).
The key message of the Every Child Thrives presentation to 60 session attendees was that there is tremendous power in multiple organizations coming together with a shared vision and goals.
Presenters shared information about how they are working together to reduce child abuse and neglect, prepare students for kindergarten and ensure they are proficient readers by third grade. They provided details about their work in action teams driven by common agendas, data-driven decisions and backbone support from a philanthropic organization.
“I’m inspired by the work being done through the collective impact effort in Dodge and Jefferson counties to promote social and emotional competence and overall well-being of infants and toddlers,” said Lana Nenide, executive director of WI-AIMH. “The intentionality and vision to support every child from birth through the most foundational years in the context of their family, community and culture is admirable. The framework of bringing multiple agencies and efforts together under collaborative leadership to ensure health and well-being should be replicated around the state.”
Every Child Thrives partners shared how they significantly have increased kindergarten readiness screenings in the last two years, how they are developing the social emotional skills of children with the evidence-based Pyramid Model in early education settings, and how they are equipping parents with tools needed to be their child’s first teacher.
A major part of the presentation focused on TalkReadPlay, a community awareness campaign aimed at increasing awareness and sparking positive change to boost early childhood brain and language development.
Established in 2001, the Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health (WI-AIMH) is a statewide non-profit dedicated to the promotion of social and emotional learning and relationship-based practices through raising public awareness; providing professional development; and advocating for policies which are in the best interest of babies, young children, and their families.
For more information, visit wiaimh.org.
Facilitated by the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, Every Child Thrives is a partnership of more than 30 Dodge and Jefferson County agencies working to strengthen families, improve kindergarten readiness and ensure all children are reading proficiently by third grade. For more information, visit watertownhealthfoundation.com/everychildthrives.
