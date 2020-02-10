Bruce Waller, who has been an Edward Jones financial advisor in Fort Atkinson since 1993, recently was invited to attend the Edward Jones Managing Partner's Conference in April in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The prestigious annual event honors the top 400 of the firm's more than 18,000 financial advisors.
The conference recognizes and celebrates Edward Jones' most successful financial advisors, and provides them with the opportunity to hear from keynote speakers inside and outside of the firm and to share best practices for delivering exceptional client service.
This is the 14th time Waller has been invited to this event.
