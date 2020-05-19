The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has announced the release of the grant application form that local nonprofits now can use to apply for grants from the foundation’s recently established COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Thanks to the wonderful generosity of its donors — individuals, businesses and organizations, both here in Fort Atkinson and from afar — the foundation’s fund now is at just over $58,000. And since the foundation’s board of directors recently extended its match from up to $50,000 to up to $60,000, the foundation will have the potential to distribute more than $116,000 to the local nonprofit community.
“I’d like to just take a moment to highlight how thankful we are to everyone who contributed to this extraordinary fund,” noted Sue Hartwick, foundation executive director. “Donations ranged from $20 to $25,000, and each and every gift was gratefully received. It’s gratifying to see what can be accomplished by people joining forces to support our community.”
The application form, which recently was distributed to approximately 45 local nonprofit organizations, asks the applying nonprofit to identify the unexpected, additional expenses they incurred in service to Fort Atkinson during the COVID-19 crisis as well as any loss of revenue they experienced, such as reduced program fees or inability to fundraise.
Completed applications are due back to the foundation by Tuesday, June 30. All decisions on grant awards will be made by the foundation’s board of directors at its July board meeting and distributions will be made by early August.
The Community Foundation’s Covid-19 Relief Fund — opened March 18 as the severity of the crisis was becoming evident — was established to receive donations from businesses, families and individuals who wanted to support the local community during the tumultuous times it was, and still is, facing.
“While nothing is certain right now,” Hartwick noted at the time, “we believe our nonprofit sector, a critical component of our local support network and economy, is going to face an increasing demand for critical services and supplies, while also finding it challenging to generate their usual revenue. And the health of our nonprofit community is of paramount importance to us.”
Any nonprofit that did not receive an application but would like one can contact Hartwick at (920) 563-3210 or via email at facf@fortfoundation.org to see if they are eligible to apply. She also is available to field any other questions concerning the fund, the application form or the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation.
