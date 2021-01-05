MADISON — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced recently the cancellation of the 74th annual Alice in Dairyland finals, previously set to be held in Walworth County in May.
The 75th finals will be held May 19-21, 2022, in Dane County as previously planned.
“Alice in Dairyland is a long-standing Wisconsin tradition. Even during the unexpected challenges of COVID-19, Alice has reminded us all of the diversity and strength of Wisconsin agriculture,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “While 2020 may be behind us, the pandemic is not. Canceling the 74th Alice in Dairyland finals is an unfortunate but necessary step to help protect the health and safety of our staff and the public we serve. We look forward to resuming the annual Alice selection process in 2022.”
“We greatly appreciate the extensive efforts of Walworth County, whose host committee has remained flexible throughout this process,” added Krista Knigge, administrator of DATCP’s Division of Agricultural Development, which houses the Alice in Dairyland program. “We look forward to showcasing Walworth County at a future Alice in Dairyland finals.
“We also thank our partners at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, the Mid-West Jewelers Association, and the Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association for their steadfast commitment to the Alice program and their support of these unprecedented changes,” she said.
Julia Nunes, of Chippewa Falls, will continue in her current role as Alice in Dairyland until July 15, 2022, officially becoming the 74th Alice in May 2021. Applications for the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be made available on Jan. 3, 2022.
After being selected at the Dane County finals, the 75th Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.