MILWAUKEE — The following individuals from the Jefferson County area were among the 2,050 prospective candidates for degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises Dec. 20 in Milwaukee.

UW-Milwaukee is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 23,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Fort Atkinson

Nash Hadle, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration; Katelyn Raatz, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts.

Jefferson

Rachel Wenndt, College of Letters and Science, Master of Arts.

Johnson Creek

Noah Stevenson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts.

Lake Mills

Edward Jaegler, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science.

Whitewater

Sophie Dern, College of General Studies, Associate of Arts and Sciences; Abigail King, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science.

