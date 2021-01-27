RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester dean's list honoring 1,995 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.
To be named to the dean's list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name and major.
Fort Atkinson
Natalie Bosch-Brayton, Health & Human Performance, Psychology
Ambre Jensen, Animal Science
Stephenie Mode, Agricultural Business
Paige Prager, Animal Science
Helenville
Karyn Duddeck, Animal Science
Emelyn Schoeller, Animal Science
Lake Mills
Holly Hubing, Animal Science
Chloe Madden, Animal Science
Whitewater
Anna Lucht, Animal Science
