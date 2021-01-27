RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester dean's list honoring 1,995 students has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning.

To be named to the dean's list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an "A" and "B" average. Area students are listed below by hometown, name and major.

Fort Atkinson

Natalie Bosch-Brayton, Health & Human Performance, Psychology

Ambre Jensen, Animal Science

Stephenie Mode, Agricultural Business

Paige Prager, Animal Science

Helenville

Karyn Duddeck, Animal Science

Emelyn Schoeller, Animal Science

Lake Mills

Holly Hubing, Animal Science

Chloe Madden, Animal Science

Whitewater

Anna Lucht, Animal Science

