The Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson invites the public to attend a presentation in which award-winning author, Vivian Probst, will share tips about writing a memoir.
Probst’s presentation on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. will be broadcast live on Zoom and Facebook Live. To register for the Zoom portion visit https://www.fortlibrary.org/writing-your-memoir/.
Probst is a novelist, writer of several memoirs, linguist and champion of language skills. She wants to inspire people to write their memoirs, especially now, during the time of COVID-19 when they might have more time to put their thoughts on paper.
“Each of us has a unique life story that shapes our future and can inspire others,” Probst said. “I hear people say, ‘Someday I’ll write a memoir.’ I say do it! It can be hard, I know, to share painful memories, but it can also be a healing process.”
Probst is not new to memoir writing. Three years ago she chronicled her deeply personal story about what it took to restore her marriage. The experiences were recounted in her riveting memoir, “I Was a Yo-Yo Wife.”
