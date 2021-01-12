The following basketball and karate programs are being offered by the Fort Atkinson Park and Rec Department.
Basketball programsBoys grades 3-4 and 5-6, 3-on-3 Basketball League
Girls grades 3-4 and 5-6, 3-on-3 Basketball League
This program replaces the usual 5-on-5 Basketball League that usually is offered, but because of COVID-19 issues, staff are not able to run that program. Instead, they have come up with a great alternative. Each week, teams will meet for 30 minutes and work on the different fundamentals of basketball with an emphasis on shooting.
The final 30 minutes will have a 3-on-3 game versus another team from Fort Atkinson. The program will start Jan. 16 and run every Saturday until the conclusion on Feb. 27.
Each week, the program will be at the municipal building gymnasium. Teams are formed mainly by school, keeping one’s school friends together.
Times will vary depending on program numbers but will be at 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. More hours will be added if necessary.
Register at the Parks and Rec office or online at fortparksandrec.com. Cost is $30 and includes a T-shirt. Karate programs
Self-Protection class (ages 13-plus) — Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation and IMOK, LLC announce a new class in self-protection. Students will learn and practice basic, practical physical techniques that they can use to protect themselves when all else fails.
This class does not require any special training, and is meant for anyone over age 13. No special clothes are required.
While the class will be using proper social distancing practices, students are encouraged to sign up with a relative in their household or a buddy in their trusted-circle in order to get the full practical experience during class.
Classes are one hour and held Tuesday evenings at 7. The next session will start Feb. 23.
Cost is $47 for six classes. Register at the Parks and Rec office or online at fortparksandrec.com, under the Youth or Adult tab is a Karate link.
The class is taught by Sensei Patricis Bolton, Fourth Dan in Matsubayashi Shorin Ryu Karate. Sensei Bolton has been practicing multiple forms of martial arts for more than 25 years, taught multiple self-protection workshops over the years including programs in conjunction with Persons Against Domestic Abuse (PADA), Cambridge CAP, Jefferson Parks and Recreation, and Persons Against a Violent Environment (PAVE).
She also is an author of “Silhouettes of Abuse,” a book about the many forms of domestic abuse.
