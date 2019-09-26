WHITEWATER — Forty-four We Energies customers in Whitewater experienced a brief power outage Thursday morning.
At 8:24 a.m., residents in the Esterly Avenue area heard a loud pop and then the electricity went out immediately.
We Energies' outage map indicated an outage affecting 44 customers in the area of Esterly Avenue.
Repair crews arrived at the intersection of south side of Esterly at Main Street and replaced a fuse. The electricity was back on about 9:08 a.m.
