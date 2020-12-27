An election for the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education will be held on Tuesday, April 6.
The spring election will be for one seat on the school board for a three-year term. The incumbent currently holding this seat is Rachel Snethen.
Anyone interested in running for this seat should contact Lisa Haas, administrative assistant to the district superintendent and board of education, in the Luther Administration Center at 201 Park St., or by calling (920) 563-7800 ext. 8870.
Persons interested will be given election materials including an election schedule, a Wisconsin Association of School Boards guide for candidates and necessary forms. All of the information and forms also are available on the school district’s website: www.fortschools.org
The deadline for filing a declaration of candidacy form and the campaign registration statement is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. The school offices will be closed for the New Year’s holiday Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
If more than two candidates file for the seat, a primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The elected board member will take office on Monday, April 26.
