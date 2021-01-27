The Fort Atkinson Community Foundation announces that Lisa Caras has been appointed to serve a five-year term on the organization’s board of directors.
Nominated by PremierBank, she will be replacing Scott Housley who has completed his term and will spend 2021 serving the board as past chairman.
"We look forward to Lisa joining the Foundation Board," remarked 2020 chairman Housley. "Her financial expertise and her perspective as a member of a new generation of leaders in our community will be very welcome."
Caras, a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, attended Miami University in Ohio where she received an undergraduate degree in finance. She then spent a few years in California working as a financial analyst for Intel.
After earning an MBA at New York University, she worked as a senior consultant with IBM before returning home in 2017 to work for Jones Dairy Farm where she currently is the marketing manager.
"It is a great honor to be appointed a director on the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation Board," noted Caras. "I hope to make a positive impact on the very community I grew up in. I’m eager to learn from and work with the board on opportunities that make a difference in Fort Atkinson.”
The community foundation’s board of directors consists of five members, each serving a term of five years. These volunteers are chosen for their community involvement and knowledge of the educational, cultural, civic, public and charitable needs of the Fort Atkinson area.
Appointments to the board are made, in turn, by the School District of Fort Atkinson, PremierBank as trustee, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, the Fort Atkinson Historical Society and the Fort Atkinson City Council. However, directors represent the community in general and do not represent or act as advocates of their respective appointing bodies.
Members of the community foundation’s 2021 board of directors are Chairman Michael Bender, Vice Chairman Loren Gray, Treasurer Sue Johnson, Secretary Sally Koehler and Director Lisa Caras. In addition to past-chairman Scott Housley, the board is supported by legal counsel James Vance and executive director Sue Hartwick.
More information about the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation is available at www.fortfoundation.org or by contacting Hartwick at (920) 563-3210 or facf@fortfoundation.org.
