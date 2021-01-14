Families in need of convenient meal planning now have an affordable resource at Carla’s Deli and Sweet Shoppe, located in her new retail establishment at 1525 Janesville Ave., just one block south of the former Shopko in Fort Atkinson.
Known for elegant catering at wedding venues and corporate events, the shop is an extension of Carla’s Catering, which has provided visually appealing meals for family reunions, graduation parties, and baby and bridal showers since 2004.
The purchase of the Janesville Avenue property coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic, and while special events were canceled or postponed, the caterer saw a need to help families whose normal routines were upended. With single or family options available, customers easily can pick up a delicious lunch or dinner to take home and reheat.
Businesses, too, can order in advance and have individually boxed lunches for meetings and employee recognitions.
“We specialize in homestyle menu items like lasagna, beef stroganoff and Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes,” explains owner Carla Robinson Stewart. “In other words, comfort food. We also offer sandwiches, soups and salads.”
Prices range from $5 per person to $30 for family entrees. The Sweet Shoppe offers cupcakes, cheesecakes, cookies and holiday specials, all made fresh and on site. Nearly any cookie design is possible, as the caterer has invested in a 3-D printer which allows for customized cookie shapes.
For those planning a special event, the facility also has a showroom/venue where customers can choose themed options with china, linens and table décor, or plan their on-site event. Now booking for 2021, Carla’s Catering can be reached at the Janesville Avenue location, or through the business website at carlascatering.com.
Weekly specials also are posted for the Deli and Sweet Shoppe.
