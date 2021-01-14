JEFFERSON — CENTURY 21 Integrity Group announces Heather Kannard Traxler has joined its firm as a sales associate. She will specialize in residential property sales in Jefferson County and the surrounding area.
"We are thrilled to have Heather join our team," said Chris Nash of CENTURY 21 Integrity Group. "It’s an exciting time to be with the CENTURY 21 System as we increase our market presence in Jefferson County and the surrounding area."
Kannard Traxler has successfully completed extensive training through Wisconsin Realtor Association. Their online learning course allows persons to work at their own pace.
The course teaches about the laws that govern real estate, listing contract, offer to purchase and responsibilities to one’s clients and customers. The course prepared her for the State Licensing exam.
"We believe training supports growth and professional excellence in the real estate industry,” Nash said. “Performance-based training is necessary to assure that CENTURY 21 associates maintain their competitive edge and offer the best service possible to their clients."
Heather Kannard Traxler has joined forces with CENTURY 21 Integrity Group in Jefferson. She grew up in rural Jefferson County and attended Palmyra-Eagle Area School District. She is the daughter of John and Laura Kannard.
Heather and her husband, Zach, have a small hobby farm where they raise chickens, ducks, goats, dogs, cats and two goldfish. Heather’s love for animals was influenced greatly by the county 4-H program, in which she was heavily involved during her youth. She enjoyed showing dogs, rabbits and dairy cattle at the county fair each year.
In addition to her new career in real estate Kannard Traxler works at the Humane Society of Jefferson County where she is part of the animal care staff and the working cat coordinator. The Working Cat Program is a lifesaving program that she ounded in 2019 that has saved more than 200 unadoptable cats to date.
She also is an active member with the Kennel Club of Fort Atkinson and currently sitting on the board. She also shows dogs competitively through the American Kennel Club and recently has gotten into Barn Hunt with her border collie Betty Lou.
Heather and Zach have three other dogs: Opal (Border Collie), Lloyd (Anatolian Shepherd) and Chloe (Pitbull Terrier) which recently was adopted from the Humane Society.
Heather is an active member of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners. She treasures the knowledge and friendships that are made through the Master Gardener program.
“I am extremely excited to start this chapter of my life,” Kannard Traxler said. “Even though I did not grow up in Jefferson, since moving here the community has welcomed us with open arms. I have always enjoyed helping others and improving the community, and I feel that this is a perfect way for me to get to know more of my neighbors and to give back.”
