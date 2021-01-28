JEFFERSON — Feb. 12 is the Chinese New Year Festival date.
The Jefferson Area Senior Center will be having its own gathering on Friday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. in which we will enjoy some food from the local Chinese restaurant, group games and reminisce time — all done in a safe environment.
We have a maximum of 12 people for a room that can hold 100. Everyone will sit physically distanced and wear a facemask — except when eating. Cost is $5. Sign up and let staff know your food choice for that day.
Write your story
Write your story, a new program, will be held the first Thursday of the month on Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. This will be another conference call program where all that’s needed is a working telephone to take part.
Persons who do not wish to be a part of the phone call still can do this project. Each month staff will assign a topic and persons can write as much or as little as they want.
The first topic: Write down what you remember about your childhood home or farm that you lived in. Was it a big house or a little house? Did you share a room with a sibling? What do you remember? This is a great program for you to reminisce and get your story written on paper.
Kitchen band
The kitchen band will meet this Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bring your own percussion (keep a beat) instrument or use one of the center’s.
Conference call
Those that wish to stay home, but still be a part of the group can call in at 1 p.m. to hear the music and be a part at home. Seniors do not need any fancy gadgets, just their telephone, and no fancy instruments, just their hands to keep a beat. Call the center to register and get the local telephone number to use.
Advisory Board candidates
The senior center has one opening for a three-year Advisory Board candidate. The group generally meets the second Monday of the month at 10 a.m. when there is an agenda to look over and accomplish. Staff currently are working on their fourth Wisconsin Association of Senior Center accreditation. See Sheila if interested.
Monday and Friday exercise
There is an easy movement exercise class on Mondays and Friday starting at 9 a.m. This class can be done seated or standing. Walking time is built into this class. Wear a facemask.
February foot care
February foot care will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Cost is $15 and participants are asked to bring their own towel. Call to make your appointment.
Book discussion group
The next book discussion group will be held Monday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m. Our book this month is: “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls. The conference call book discussion will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Call to register.
County meals
Meals on Wheels for southern Jefferson County and the Grab and Go program is held at the senior center through the Aging Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County. Contact Joy at (920) 728-0259 for information of eligibility.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
