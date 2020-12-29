JEFFERSON — The themed January gathering this year at the Jefferson Area Senior Center is “Circles” and will be held Jan. 15, beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Cost is $5. Attendees will be served a fun, safely-served lunch with foods in the shape of circles. (No, Spaghetti-os will not be served!).
Participants are asked to bring something “circular” from home for show and tell. We will do a few group activities, socially distanced. Everyone will wear a facemask except while eating. Sign up ahead. This program is limited to the first 12 people who sign up.
Foot care
Foot care appointments are available for Jan.14. (Jan. 12 is full). Cost is $15. Call ahead for an appointment. Participants must bring their own towels.
Kitchen Band
The Kitchen Band will meet remotely on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. Seniors should bring their own “instrument” or use one of the center’s. (Instruments are anything one can keep a beat with).
This program is a conference call from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Persons can call in and listen over the telephone. To register, contact the senior center.
Qwixx
Qwixx will be played Monday, Jan. 4, at 1 p.m. There is no cost and participants sit distanced, and get their own dice and score sheets. Afterward, the group enjoys a treat, a hot beverage and socialization. Wear your facemask.
Book discussion group
Our book discussion group will meet Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The book discussed will be “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich. This program will be offered with the conference call phone number. Contact the center to register.
Aging Mastery program
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is offering and hosting “The Aging Mastery” program online via Zoom. The first session will begin Jan. 28 and run for five weeks through Feb. 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
This no-cost program is designed to help persons engage in wellness activities that include creativity and learning connections, finances and future planning, health and well-being, gratitude and mindfulness, and legacy and purpose.
To sign up, call or email the senior center. Persons will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit. This program is limited to 20 people from all of the senior centers in Jefferson County.
This program is being offered by the National Council on Aging, The Greater Wisconsin Agency on Aging Resources, the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County and the South-Central Area Health Education Center.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like the center on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.