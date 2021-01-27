JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Republican Party will hold its annual Caucus at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at Carla’s Catering, 1525 Janesville Ave., Fort Atkinson.

The agenda includes delegate approval, officer elections, reports and resolutions. Members in good standing may vote.

Questions may be directed to Jim Braughler at jbbraughler@yahoo.com.

Load comments