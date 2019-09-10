CONCORD — The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Highway B from County Highway F in the Town of Concord to Morgan Road in the City of Oconomowoc.
The work is scheduled to take place beginning the week of Sept. 16.
Some shoulders will be widened, the existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be milled, and upon completion of the milling, the roadway then will be repaved.
During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles.
The road will remain closed until early October, depending on the weather.
During construction motorists should find an alternate route to travel.
Drivers should use caution within the construction areas and keep children away from the operations.
Persons who have any questions may contact Brian Udovich, Professional Engineer, Highway Operations Manager, at (920) 723-7273.
