JOHNSON CREEK — Dec. 7 was Culver’s Share Night for Friends of the Jefferson Public Library.

The Johnson Creek Culver’s restaurant opens certain evenings to area non-profit organizations as a fundraiser by giving them 10% of the sales at the drive-up window from 5 until 8 p.m.

The event netted the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library $130. The Friends group will use the funds to assist in purchasing equipment not covered by the library budget as well as special events and programming offered to Library patrons.

Load comments