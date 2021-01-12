JOHNSON CREEK — Dec. 7 was Culver’s Share Night for Friends of the Jefferson Public Library.
The Johnson Creek Culver’s restaurant opens certain evenings to area non-profit organizations as a fundraiser by giving them 10% of the sales at the drive-up window from 5 until 8 p.m.
The event netted the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library $130. The Friends group will use the funds to assist in purchasing equipment not covered by the library budget as well as special events and programming offered to Library patrons.
