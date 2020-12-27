MEMPHIS — Andrew Dahl of Fort Atkinson, Wis., recently was honored with the Second Year Clinical Science and Basic Science awards at Southern College of Optometry.
The awards recognize optometry students who have excelled academically and have demonstrated outstanding clinical skills.
Dahl is the son of Jim Dahl and stepson of Mary Dahl. He is married to Krista Dahl.
He is a graduate of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Fort Atkinson High School.
Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding students at a convocation ceremony in the fall semester. For the 2020-21 school year, 74 students were honored with awards and scholarships worth more than $87,000.
