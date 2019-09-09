PALMYRA — The fishing season on Lower Spring Lake in Palmyra was closed Monday, Sept. 9, until further notice.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources closed the season, pursuant to s. NR 20.33 (1), Wis. Admin. Code, due to a scheduled drawdown of water levels in order to control of invasive Eurasian watermilfoil.
The drawdown might concentrate fish in Lower Spring Lake, potentially having a harmful impact on fish populations due to reduced river and flowage habitat, the DNR said.
"Closing the season will conserve these game fish populations until water levels are restored to maintain continued opportunities for good fishing on Lower Spring Lake," said Travis Motl, DNR fisheries biologist.
