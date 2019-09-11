Auditorium – September 25th at 7:30pm
WHITEWATER — With a signature style that truly needs to be seen to be believed, the Hiplet Ballerinas are bringing their viral dance sensation to Young Auditorium on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m.
The only company in the world to perform its trademarked style, Hiplet Ballerinas fuse classical pointe technique with African, Latin, Hip-Hop and urban dance styles rooted in communities of color. Performances might incorporate the rhythms of African drums with Tchaikovsky, arabesques and beat-boxing or even Tango en pointe — all while showcasing Hiplet’s trademark sass, hip movements and struts against popular music from Black Violin to Beyonce.
Promoting inclusivity both in its cast and audience, this vanguard performance troupe features dancers of all shapes, sizes and colors.
Hiplet has blossomed immensely since its creation by artistic director Homer Hans Bryant in the early '90s. Since going viral in 2016 thanks to appearances on "Good Morning America" and Buzzfeed, the company has amassed over one billon views on YouTube, starred in a feature documentary, made a cameo in Sean Mendes’ “Youth” music video, and performed in venues across the globe.
The troupe's Young Auditorium appearance is part of its premiere tour, designed to benefit the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center and helping provide scholarships to underprivileged dancers and at-risk youth.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.youngauditorium.com, stop in the Greenhill Center of the Arts box office (located in the Greenhill Center of the Arts atrium on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus), or call (262) 472-2222.
Tickets ordered online can be printed at home (small fees apply for this service).
