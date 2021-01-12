WHITEWATER — One of the nation's top touring illusionists will leave you spellbound as Bill Blagg brings his one-of-a-kind, interactive magic show to Young Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m.
With limited in-theater tickets available for purchase and "Donate What You Can" live stream access, everyone can enjoy this family friendly afternoon of grand illusions.
Critics and audiences alike rave about Bill’s interactive magic tricks that will have audience members rubbing their eyes in disbelief. Blagg’s show combines his mind-blowing magical talents along with his trademark off-the-cuff personality to take persons on a magical journey they never will forget. Witness objects float in mid-air, vanish in the blink of an eye and so much more. The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! is more than a magic show — it’s an interactive magic experience!
To account for social distancing and other safety protocols, only 50 tickets will be made available to the public. To purchase, visit www.youngauditorium.com or contact UW-Whitewater Ticket Services at (262) 478-2222.
To obtain "Donate What You Can" live stream access for this performance, register using the form found on the ‘Magic of Bill Blagg’ event page at www.youngauditorium.com.
All those who register will be sent a performance link, via email, the morning of the show. Click the link, and you will be routed to a performance page containing the exclusive live stream.
While access to the show link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this concert as a "Donate What You Can" performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is advised and appreciated, with all proceeds benefiting the Young Auditorium General Operations Fund.
Place your donation at https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home.
