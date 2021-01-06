Fort Community Credit Union has announced it will be awarding $10,000 in scholarship money for the 2020-21 school year.
Five current high school seniors heading off to a four-year university or a two-year technical or trade school in the fall, will be selected to receive $2,000.
Reflecting the mission statement of FCCU, "To help our members be in a better financial position than when we met them," the scholarship program was designed in 2018 to help its members achieve their educational dreams.
To be considered for a scholarship, the student must meet the following criteria:
• Be the primary owner of an active account (savings or checking) at Fort Community Credit Union for a minimum of three months. Current FCCU staff, directors and scholarship committee members and their immediate family members are not eligible.
• Be enrolled in a Jefferson, Walworth, Rock, Dodge, Dane or Waukesha County high school. Students participating in a home-based educational program, privately operated correspondence or virtual school must reside in the qualifying counties listed above. Applicants attending these programs also must provide proof of enrollment with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for the 2020-21 school year, ACT or SAT scores (if available), and any records relating to curriculum and academic progress.
• Be eligible for graduation at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• Applications must be submitted online by March 1, 2021 along with the high school transcript through first semester senior year and a letter of recommendation from a non-related teacher, coach, school administrator, community member or employer.
To apply online, visit the "Planning & Tools" section on the FCCU website. All applications, transcripts, and letters of recommendation are due no later than March 1, 2021.
