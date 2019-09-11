The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce announces its annual Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Now in its 24th year, the parade welcomes entries from businesses, local schools, churches, youth groups and civic organizations.
Registration forms are available at the chamber office at 244 N. Main St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Participation is limited to 50 entries and the chamber parade committee has final approval on all applications.
Entries must be lighted and feature a holiday theme. Those who register by the deadline of Friday, Oct. 11, will be given priority consideration.
The location for staging is on South High Street near the water tower and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. The parade starts sharply at 5:30 p.m. from Milwaukee Avenue and travels through downtown Main Street.
All motorized or animal-drawn floats continue on Madison Avenue to Robert Street and return to the starting point. All walking entries return to the starting point via the bike trail.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce encourages parade guests to bring a can of non-perishable food to the parade. St. Paul’s Lutheran School collects the items as part of its annual food drive and donates them to the Fort Atkinson Food Pantry.
Guests also are invited to join the United Way for its popular chili cook-off at the municipal building, directly after the parade. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to take pictures with children.
For more information regarding the parade, contact the Fort Atkinson chamber at (920) 563-3210 or email projects@fortchamber.com.
