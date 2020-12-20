Friday, Dec. 18
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on one 911 call and performed two crime-prevention services.
12:41 a.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light in need of repair in the first block of Roland Avenue.
2:11 a.m.: Officers looking to serve a warrant to a resident in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive were unsuccessful as the person was unable to be contacted.
2:35 a.m.: An employee from a restaurant in the first block of South Main Street spoke with an officer on how to handle an intoxicated customer, and the officer provided suggestions.
2:53 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Fifth Street.
4:07 a.m.: An officer gave a ride home to an intoxicated person from the intersection of East Milwaukee Avenue and Merchants Avenue.
8 a.m.: Someone complained about unshoveled sidewalks in the 300 block of South Third Street West. An officer spoke with a representative of a management company and advised them of the complaint and the city ordinance, and they would follow up.
8:03 a.m.: Someone complained about unshoveled sidewalks in the 1400 block Janesville Avenue. An officer spoke with a representative of a management company and advised them of the complaint and the city ordinance, and they would follow up.
9:30 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Spry Avenue and South Main Street. She was warned for failing to secure a seatbelt and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
11 a.m.: An officer left a message for a resident whose sidewalk had not been cleared in the 400 block of West Rockwell Avenue. The resident was advised of a complaint and the ordinance.
11:09 a.m.: A man from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported that his wife had his bank card and had withdrawn money. He was advised that it was marital property and a civil matter.
11:18 a.m.: The management of apartments in the 200 block of South Main Street East wished to have information about a letter they received documented.
11:47 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited for unnecessary acceleration at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Metha Lane, and warned for tires protruding more than two inches from the frame.
12:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 300 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:20 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:47 p.m.: An abandoned bicycle, located in the 200 block of Hake Street, was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where it was inventoried and placed in storage.
1:50 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Foster Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive.
3:12 p.m.: A 26-year-old Milton man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Endl Boulevard and Highland Avenue, and warned for defective speedometer.
3:23 p.m.: A man from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported that his wife was refusing to allow him to leave a room. Officers spoke with both individuals and warned them about Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws.
3:56 p.m.: A man from the 400 block of South Sixth Street reported being threatened by a neighbor. An officer spoke with both individuals and the neighbor was warned for disorderly conduct.
4:04 p.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request help with lodging. Arrangements had been made earlier but the man reported confusion about the arrangements at the place where he was supposed to stay. An officer spoke with the business and clarified everything, and the man was able to stay there.
4:34 p.m.: A resident from South Street signed a no consent form after reporting a theft of a package from their residence.
5:22 p.m.: A 16-year-old Cambridge girl was cited for failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of Banker Road and Madison Avenue, and warned for defective headlight.
5:56 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue reported an unwanted person in the area, then called back shortly afterward to say that the person was not in the area as previously thought and the earlier call could be disregarded.
6:22 p.m.: A man went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about a strategy to remove his property from a former residence.
6:37 p.m.: An officer warned a 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man following a call from a business in the 200 block of Madison Avenue about a suspicious vehicle lurking in the area and being driven erratically.
7:29 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody at the Main Street bridge on an Oconomowoc Police Department warrant for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Bond was posted. He will be mailed a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change. The man also was warned for a red-light violation.
8:09 p.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle at the road to the Fort Atkinson High School. The driver had pulled over to make a phone call. No action was taken by the officer.
9:10 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a man at a bar in the first block of South Main Street who reportedly was trying to give away all his money. The 55-year-old man, from Illinois, was with his family members and he is being looked after by them.
10:01 p.m.: The 55-year-old Illinois man from the previous call had become verbally abusive. He was warned and advised not to return to the bar and left with a family member.
10:12 p.m.: A 33-year-old Jefferson man staying in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was becoming verbally abusive and was warned to return to his room.
10:25 p.m.: Officers followed up on a report of gunshots heard in the 1500 block of Agnes Road but were unable to confirm anything even after checking with other residents in the area who had not heard anything.
10:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Pawnee Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:03 p.m.: Some individuals who had parked their vehicle at Banker and Hoard roads while they went sledding reported that their vehicle now was frozen to the ground. Klement Towing was called and removed the vehicle.
