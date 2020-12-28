Wednesday, Dec. 23
Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on two 911 calls.
12:17 a.m.: An officer on patrol checked a vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. The driver was advised of the park hours and moved along.
8:25 a.m.: A resident from the first block of North Water Street East wished to have information about harassing telephone calls documented.
8:42 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1100 block of Caswell Street.
8:51 a.m.: An officer stood by to keep the peace while a resident retrieved their belongings from a former home in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue.
9:06 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nadig Court wished to have information about their mailbox being damaged documented.
9:25 a.m.: Someone reported suspicious vehicles in the 300 block of Merchants Avenue.
9:43 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change was issued to a driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East. The driver was warned for speeding.
9:57 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Seventh Street and Janesville Avenue. The driver was warned for speeding.
10:16 a.m.: An abandoned bike was removed from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where it was inventoried and stored.
10:47 a.m.: Someone reported an item in the road in the 300 block of Monroe Street that was gone when an officer arrived.
10:53 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street about garbage around a vehicle.
1:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 300 block of Park Street.
2:10 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a retail theft from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street.
3:01 p.m.: An officer located a dog on its porch in the 600 block of Jackson Street after someone reported that it was running at large in the area. The dog would not let the officer near the house so the officer attempted to speak with the dog’s owner over the phone. There was no answer to the officer’s call.
3:22 p.m.: An employee from Opportunities, Inc. in the 200 block of East Cramer Street reported a personal theft. It was agreed that the employer would handle the situation.
3:57 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a suspicious person and vehicle following a complaint from a resident from the 400 block of Adams Street.
4:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Park Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:33 p.m.: Someone from the City of Fort Atkinson wished to have information on a missing juvenile from the county’s jurisdiction documented.
5:48 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a woman in the 900 block of Monroe Street and she was fine.
6:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7 p.m.: An officer removed a PVC pipe that had fallen into the road near Robert Street and Riverside Drive.
7:38 p.m.: A door that blew open in the wind at a business in the 800 block of Janesville Avenue set off a burglar alarm. A keyholder was called, and the building and door were secured.
8:55 p.m.: An officer picked up trash that was blowing around in the wind in the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
