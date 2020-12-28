Thursday, Dec. 24
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and performed one crime-prevention service.
2:34 a.m.: An officer removed an object from the road in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue that someone reported.
6:44 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and officers responded for a man from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue. He was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:21 a.m.: An officer informed a property owner in the 1100 block of North Main Street of damage from a tree.
10:21 a.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a resident in the 900 block of Monroe Street. No action was taken at this time.
10:36 a.m.: No citations were issued when a 46-year-old Fort Atkinson male driver struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot of Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
1:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:47 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a woman in the 900 block of Monroe Street and she was fine.
4:57 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:52 p.m.: An officer removed some items from under the pedestrian bridge in the 100 block of Mechanic Street and disposed of them properly.
8:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from Elm Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:58 p.m.: Officers spoke with several individuals in the 200 block of South Water Street East following a report of a disturbance in an apartment. After speaking with the individuals, it was learned that there was a misunderstanding.
9:46 p.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of McCoy Park Road and Laurie Drive for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was released after being booked.
10:21 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance at Fort Memorial Hospital and an officer responded.
11:16 p.m.: An officer and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service responded to a call from a man in the 200 block of South Water Street East who reported that he believed he was ill and his telephone was being hacked.
