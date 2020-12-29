Sunday, Dec. 25

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, and followed up on two alarms and three 911 calls.

1:24 a.m.: A man from the 200 block of Wollet Drive was warned for loud music following a complaint from a neighbor. The man said they would turn the music off for the night.

1:06 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street.

2:28 p.m.: A welfare check was requested for a woman in the 1100 block of Maple Street. Officers spoke with her. She was medically cleared and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy transported her for detox services in Madison.

5:01 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a puppy in the first block of Spry Avenue. Officers spoke with the owner and saw the puppy who appeared to be fine and safe.

5:13 p.m.: An owner moved their vehicle from the 300 block of Monroe Street after an officer spoke with the owner following a complaint from another resident in the area.

6:32 p.m.: An officer stopped to see if a Jefferson County deputy needed any assistance on a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue but the deputy had everything under control.

6:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.

7:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.

