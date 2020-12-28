Sunday, Dec. 25
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, and followed up on two alarms and three 911 calls.
1:24 a.m.: A man from the 200 block of Wollet Drive was warned for loud music following a complaint from a neighbor. The man said they would turn the music off for the night.
1:06 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Maple Street.
2:28 p.m.: A welfare check was requested for a woman in the 1100 block of Maple Street. Officers spoke with her. She was medically cleared and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy transported her for detox services in Madison.
5:01 p.m.: Someone requested a welfare check for a puppy in the first block of Spry Avenue. Officers spoke with the owner and saw the puppy who appeared to be fine and safe.
5:13 p.m.: An owner moved their vehicle from the 300 block of Monroe Street after an officer spoke with the owner following a complaint from another resident in the area.
6:32 p.m.: An officer stopped to see if a Jefferson County deputy needed any assistance on a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue but the deputy had everything under control.
6:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a man in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue.
7:16 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.