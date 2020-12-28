Saturday, Dec. 26
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, followed up on one 911 call and performed one crime-prevention service.
12:12 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:42 a.m.: An officer spoke with a family in the 500 block of Highland Avenue about an issue they were having and they concluded that they all would be staying at their residence for the night.
9:34 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:41 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Harriette Street wished to have information about child custody issues documented.
12:47 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:37 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was located and taken into custody from the 200 block of South Water Street East at the request of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for violation of the terms of his supervision and/or electronic monitoring device. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:22 p.m.: Information about a restraining order from a resident in the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue was documented.
4:44 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Park Street and Janesville Avenue.
5:33 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of Lumber Street and the individual was fine.
5:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:25 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Lumber Street when the driver was confirmed as a valid driver. The vehicle owner was not a valid driver but was not driving.
7:07 p.m.: We Energies was notified of a street light in need of repair at the intersection of Clarence and East Cramer streets.
7:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
