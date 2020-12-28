Sunday, Dec. 27
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, and followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls.
12:19 a.m.: A car alarm going off in the first block of South Water Street East was activated when the owner accidentally hit the panic button.
1:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:08 a.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody following a complaint from a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East that he was being disruptive. He was charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping, and later released.
3:56 a.m.: Someone reported a disturbance in a room in the 200 block of South Water Street East. After speaking with an officer, the residents in the room packed up their belongings and will be waiting for a ride to pick them up.
7:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:05 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1000 block of East Street.
9:52 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:20 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop at the Main Street bridge.
10:47 a.m.: Fort Fire and Rescue and Jefferson Emergency Medical Services ambulances responded to a request for a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East. One of them transported the individual to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:58 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle with a broken axle and a flat tire in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
11:51 a.m.: A voucher for a place to stay in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue was provided to a father and son.
2:18 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a woman from the 200 block of Adams Street that an ex-boyfriend stole items from her apartment.
3:05 p.m.: Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies prepared an accident report when a Fort Atkinson police officer struck a boulder with one of the squad cars in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
3:30 p.m.: An officer was not needed for a report of a fire in the first block of South Main Street. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department handled the call.
6:37 p.m.: Officers followed up on a report of a vehicle that hit a curb and pole in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. There was no significant damage to any property and no further action was taken.
7:22 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson motorist was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for driving too fast for conditions when she struck a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
7:29 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called to provide services for slippery roads.
8:38 p.m.: A manager from the 200 block of South Water Street East requested that some individuals be removed from the motel. The individuals were unable to be contacted at the time and the officers will follow up again later.
9:58 p.m.: A 22-year-old Janesville woman was arrested in the 300 block of South Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense. After being booked, she was released to a responsible party.
