Monday, Dec. 28
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car and followed up on three 911 calls.
1:06 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was warned for driving too fast for conditions, failing to maintain vehicle and curfew violation when he struck a curb with his vehicle at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Montclair Place, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
2:15 a.m.: An officer stood by at the request of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy with a disruptive patient at the Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital emergency room.
7:45 a.m.: An officer prepared a nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street for a vehicle that has been on their property since it was involved in a fire a while ago. The formal Notice to Abate Public Nuisance was delivered in person to the resident and a copy was mailed to the property owner. Followup will be completed.
9:50 a.m.: An officer removed a large tree branch from the street to the terrace in the 300 block of Lincoln Street then contacted the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to remove it later.
10:55 a.m.: An officer spoke with a man from the 400 block of Grove Street about a possible scam. Nothing illegal occurred and the man was provided with suggestions on how to handle the situation.
11:28 a.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant to a resident in the first block of Spry Avenue but there was no response at the residence.
12:19 p.m.: An officer attempted to serve a warrant to a resident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street but there was no response at the residence.
1:09 p.m.: A 60-year-old Algonquin, Ill., man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Main Street and Whitewater Avenue. He was warned for failing to stop at stop sign. The man posted bond at the stop.
1:17 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 700 block of Cloute Street.
4:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
7:55 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of Edward Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. The Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue ambulance assisted.
9:52 p.m.: A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, third offense, at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets. She was warned for driving without insurance, driving without headlights and defective tail light.
10:21 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
