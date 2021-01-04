Tuesday, Dec. 29
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime prevention service, posted 50 warning notices at homes with a sidewalk that was not cleared from the last snowfall, assisted four vehicles that were stuck in the snow and handled one confidential incident related to a disturbance complaint.
12:01 a.m.: Someone from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street reported a theft from the store. Officers checked and will follow up.
12:08 a.m.: A note for extra patrol at Lions Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue was placed on the briefing board when an employee reported a suspicious person hanging around the business. The person was not there when an officer checked.
12:34 a.m.: A person found sleeping under the parking garage in their vehicle in the first block of South Water Street East was brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to warm up. They were provided with information about sources of assistance to pursue in the morning.
1:35 a.m.: Someone reported a person yelling and stumbling at the Main Street bridge but the person was not located in the area when officers checked.
7:50 a.m.: A 38-year-old Sun Prairie man was cited in the 300 block of Foster Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and suspended vehicle registration, issued a 15-day correction notice for driving without insurance and warned for improper display of vehicle registration.
8:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue ambulance assisted employees with cardiopulmonary resuscitation for a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
9:13 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of West Sherman Avenue wished to have information about property being picked up from their home documented.
9:23 a.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:25 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 61-year-old Jefferson man at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Endl Boulevard for expired vehicle registration, driving without insurance and no front license plate.
10:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:06 p.m.: A 35-year-old Milton woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Business 26 and Groeler Road.
2:07 p.m.: Officers were unable to confirm a report of the odor of drugs emanating from an apartment in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue.
2:23 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective brake lights was issued to a 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the Main Street bridge.
3:15 p.m.: An ambulance was requested for a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
3:47 p.m.: Someone reported an abandoned vehicle in the 1000 block of Monroe Street. An officer will follow up later.
5:28 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Foster Street reported that a sweatshirt was stolen from their residence.
8:36 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody for felony bail jumping and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail after he or someone from his residence in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue reported the theft of a package from their porch that was delivered by Amazon.
9:30 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 300 block of Foster Street.
