Wednesday, Dec. 30
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings, followed up on three 911 calls and assisted eight motorists who were stuck in the snow.
12:46 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of South High Street reported that they were unable to move their car and get it off the road and in the driveway. An officer stopped by and found that they were able to move the vehicle.
7:15 a.m.: Someone left a disabled vehicle in the intersection of Montclair Place and Stratford Court. No one was around and an officer moved the vehicle to the side of the road.
7:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Raveen Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:20 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was warned for red-light violation and illegal U-turn.
9:43 a.m.: A request for extra patrol for suspicious activity in the 100 block of Jackson Street was placed on the briefing board.
11:15 a.m.: Information about a missing/stolen package from a residence in the 300 block of Grant Street was documented.
12:52 p.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater man was arrested on a probation hold in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue.
12:53 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and suspended vehicle registration. She was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
2:21 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a request for a welfare check of a resident in the 700 block of Reena Avenue.
3:53 p.m.: Information about a scam call from a resident from the 100 block of South Water Street West was documented.
4:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:43 p.m.: An officer assisted a driver with moving a disabled vehicle from the intersection of South Main Street and West Milwaukee Avenue.
5:18 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance responded for a man from the 1200 block of Sioux Trail. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
6:40 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:33 p.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Adrian Boulevard reported receiving harassing telephone calls and text messages. An officer spoke with the individual initiating the contacts and advised them to stop contacting the resident.
8:05 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Roosevelt Street was worried about a neighbor’s garage door that had been left open, but the door was closed when an officer arrived.
9:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a male from the 800 block of East Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
