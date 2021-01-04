Thursday, Dec. 31
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in car, followed up on two 911 calls and handled one confidential incident related to information provided.
12:20 a.m.: A 42-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a warrant. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
12:33 a.m.: An officer checked a report of a couple throwing things at each other in the first block of Spry Avenue. The individuals explained that they had been having a verbal argument that was over and they would be going to sleep for the night. A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy also responded.
2:58 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
5:01 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 25-year-old Janesville woman in the first block of Robert Street for improper display of vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for speeding.
5:27 a.m.: A 34-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue following a traffic stop.
9:45 a.m.: Someone from Fort Atkinson Gas reported an unwanted individual in the store in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue. An officer checked on the individual and the group home where the person lived was called. The staff said they would check on her.
10:10 a.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request assistance with a voucher for a place to stay. They were provided assistance through Jefferson County Human Services.
10:28 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
3:19 p.m.: No action was taken on a traffic stop at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grant Street.
3:53 p.m.: Someone reported a disabled vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and East Milwaukee Avenue. The owner was able to move it out of the way of traffic.
5:14 p.m.: An officer spoke with someone from the 200 block of Merchants Avenue about packages that were sitting outside.
5:26 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Peterson Street and West Rockwell Avenue.
7:37 p.m.: Someone from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue wished to have information documented.
7:52 p.m.: An officer checked the intersection of Hackbarth and Peoppel roads following a report that it was slippery. The report was confirmed and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was advised.
8:56 p.m.: A report of fireworks in the 200 block of South Water Street East was unable to be confirmed.
10:43 p.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 800 block of Dempster Street and the person was fine.
10:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of South Fourth Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
