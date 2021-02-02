Feb. 1
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, participated in five community policing events and handled one confidential incident related to a fraud investigation.
12:17 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Erick Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and warned for operating a vehicle without any lights. The vehicle was parked and the driver waited for another driver with a valid license to pick him up.
12:28 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle that was parked in the middle of the road near Hickory and Washington streets. The driver explained that he was there visiting a friend and had not been aware that he was parked in the middle of the road. He moved the vehicle.
1:43 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Grant Street.
2:27 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 100 block of North Fourth Street.
2:43 a.m.: An officer was advised of a traffic complaint in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue but was unable to locate any issues when the officer checked the area.
4:44 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of Craig Street.
7:21 a.m.: An officer checked on a complaint of a dog running at large near Talcott Avenue and Adrian Boulevard, and found that the dog had returned to its home.
7:22 a.m.: Officers on their way to check on an alarm in the 800 block of Monroe Street were told to disregard the call as employees had been in contact with the alarm company and the issue was resolved.
7:31 a.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was warned for driving too fast for conditions when an officer found him and his vehicle in a snowbank near Madison Avenue and Banker Road. His family responded to help get the vehicle out of the snowbank and his 19-year-old sister was warned for expired vehicle registration.
7:35 a.m.: An officer contacted a responsible person in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue following a complaint that children were walking in the street to get to school because their sidewalks had not been cleared. The person said they would see that the problem was corrected.
7:51 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called to take care of a section of road at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue following reports that there was glare ice on the road.
7:52 a.m.: A 28-year-old Cambridge woman was cited at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue for driving too fast for conditions when her vehicle struck another vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
8:28 a.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Charles Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
9:01 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street and the person was fine.
9:18 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Parks and Rec Department was notified of graffiti sprayed on the restroom building at the park in the 200 block of Robert Street. An officer took photos for the record.
9:33 a.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report of a complaint from a resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street about an identity theft.
9:54 a.m.: A business reported damage to a fence in the 400 block of South Fourth Street West. An officer checked and thought most likely it occurred when emergency vehicles responded to a house fire on Milo Street. Follow-up will continue.
10:06 a.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 100 block of North Fourth Street and the person appeared to be fine.
11 a.m.: The monthly Fleet Watch test was completed successfully.
4:30 p.m.: An 18-year-old Cambridge man was arrested on charges of false imprisonment in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
4:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:22 p.m.: A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a man refusing to leave an apartment in the 700 block of North High Street because all available officers were busy on another call.
7:15 p.m.: Someone reported a postal vehicle in the parking lot at the U.S. Postal Service office in the first block of South Third Street East with its parking lights on. There was no current keyholder information on file and an officer would check with employees when they arrived early.
10:01 p.m.: A 30-year-old Beloit man was cited in the first block of North Water Street West for nonregistration of vehicle and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license. The vehicle was parked legally.
11:12 p.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Maple Street and West Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
