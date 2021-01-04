Friday, Jan. 1
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one alarm and two 911 calls, and delivered 10 notices about unshoveled sidewalks.
12:19 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue about issues she was having and options that might be helpful in resolving them.
1:09 a.m.: An officer stopped out with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at the intersection of Janesville and Rockwell avenues. The deputy had everything under control and no assistance was needed.
1:16 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:56 a.m.: Officers were asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 700 block of Madison Avenue and the person was fine.
5:55 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large near Wilcox Street and East Sherman Avenue.
7:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:52 a.m.: An officer spoke with a woman in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue about issues she was having.
9:44 a.m.: A 55-year-old Janesville man was cited for speeding in the 1800 block of Janesville Avenue.
11:09 a.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Lincoln and Barrie streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
11:11 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 900 block of South Main Street, and the person was fine.
11:41 a.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding in the 300 block of North Main Street.
11:51 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the first block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and improper lights in the rear.
12:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 600 block of Cherokee Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:18 p.m.: A 41-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 400 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, following a minor accident involving another vehicle with little to no damage to either vehicle. Neither party felt it necessary to have an accident report completed.
2:33 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged to the 200 block of South Water Street East for a report of smoke in the hallways. It was found that a tenant had fallen asleep while cooking food on their stove.
3:04 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a man from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:234 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called out to sand and salt the roads due to the sleet and snow.
4:22 p.m.: Someone from the 300 block of Washington Street wished to have information about something documented.
7:04 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to have information about something documented.
7:11 p.m.: A 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 200 block of West Milwaukee Avenue for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse/battery and felony bail jumping. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:46 p.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a dog in the 600 block of Shah Avenue. The dog was fine.
