Sunday, Jan. 10

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, followed up on one burglar alarm that had been set off by a bat, responded to two 911 calls, conducted two crime-prevention services and handled one confidential incident related to a juvenile.

12:05 a.m.: Officers responded to a complaint of a disturbance in the 100 block of North Fourth Street and spoke with the individuals involved. They agreed to stay separated for the night.

12:58 a.m.: A 50-year-old Sullivan man was issued a 15-day correction notice at the intersection of North High and North Fourth streets for operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license, and warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. The vehicle was parked legally as the passenger was intoxicated and also unable to drive.

2:42 a.m.: An officer on patrol stopped out with two individuals in the 100 block of South Main Street who were arguing. The two went their separate ways for the night.

4:57 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.

8:04 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1400 block of Stacy Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:14 a.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of Talcott Street spoke with an officer about a landlord/tenant issue.

9:06 a.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 1200 block of Talcott Street about their vehicle being parked in front of a driveway entrance. The owner moved the vehicle.

9:40 a.m.: A 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 300 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

11:18 a.m.: An officer spoke with a person in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue who was being asked to leave. The person left.

1:22 p.m.: A person at McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street signed a no consent form for a jacket that was stolen.

1:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance assisted a man from the 1000 block of East Street. Ryan Brothers transported the man to Fort Memorial Hospital.

3:35 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of Wollet Drive and Lena Lane for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and broken/damaged vehicle mirror. A 21-year-old male passenger from Beloit was arrested for possession of marijuana and issued a municipal citation. He was released on his own and the 19-year-old was released to a responsible person.

6:45 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Jackson Street went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to speak with an officer about a fraud incident. The person left before an officer arrived and did not answer their phone when an officer attempted to call them.

8:52 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Navaho Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:49 p.m.: An officer went to follow up on a complaint of two suspicious vehicles in the 100 block of Madison Avenue but the vehicles were gone when the officer arrived.

10:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.

