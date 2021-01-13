Monday, Jan. 11

Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, responded to two 911 calls, performed two crime-prevention services, participated in one community policing event, delivered one warning to a resident for failing to clear sidewalks of snow and handled one confidential welfare check.

2:55 a.m.: A resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West complained about not being able to attract the attention of staff to help her. A call was placed to the residence and someone provided the necessary assistance.

3:55 a.m.: After checking the neighborhood, an officer was unable to confirm a complaint of a suspicious vehicle near South Main Street and Highland Avenue.

8:45 a.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 600 block of Grove Street was placed on the briefing board.

11:18 a.m.: A report of someone sitting in a vehicle in the 300 block of Bluff Street for the past hour was unable to be confirmed because the vehicle no longer was in the area when an officer checked.

1:31 p.m.: Someone went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to request a welfare check but the person could not be located at the address provided.

4:20 p.m.: An employee from a business in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue wished to have information about a suspicious person who had been in the building documented.

4:49 p.m.: Someone reported a person in the 200 block of South Water Street East who had a warrant for their arrest. An officer checked and learned that there was no warrant for the person. No further action was taken.

5:02 p.m.: Information about a report of a stolen package from the 200 block of Wollet Drive was documented.

5:59 p.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a harassment complaint from a person in the 200 block of North Main Street.

10:16 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Taco Bell in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. The officer spoke with the staff there.

