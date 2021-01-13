Wednesday, Jan. 12
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, participated in one community policing event and performed two crime-prevention services.
12:09 a.m.: An officer removed debris from the road at the intersection of North Main and North Third streets.
2:07 a.m.: An employee from Lion’s Quick Mart in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue spoke with an officer about a vehicle that has been parked in their parking lot all night.
2:39 a.m.: An officer on patrol spoke with a driver who was parked at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street and moved them along. The driver advised he would be on his way to Janesville.
4:23 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
8 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible plates was issued to a 28-year-old Janesville woman in the 100 block of Clarence Street.
9:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital. An officer assisted with the call.
10:19 a.m.: A 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Grant Street on two warrants through the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, one of which was for no bail/bond. She was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license and bail jumping. After being booked, she was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
10:25 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 600 block of Roosevelt Street.
11:13 a.m.: An officer handled two disorderly conduct incidents related to a social media violation at the Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
11:45 a.m.: A resident brought old ammunition to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for proper disposal.
1:42 p.m.: An officer spoke with Barrie Elementary School staff about a large tree branch stuck in a tree that recently was trimmed/cut. The maintenance person will take a look at it.
1:58 p.m.: No action was taken at a traffic stop in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue.
2:21 p.m.: An officer spoke with a tenant in the 200 block of South Water Street East about an eviction notice.
2:45 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 600 block of South Main Street for a vehicle parked in a no-parking zone and youths littering on the yard was placed on the briefing board.
3:14 p.m.: A state-reportable accident occurred in the 800 block of Monroe Street when a 68-year-old Fort Atkinson man driving a school bus struck a parked vehicle. There were no injuries and no citations were issued.
3:24 p.m.: A woman from the first block of South Third Street East reported that her car had been scratched with a key. An officer checked the vehicle and found that the marks could be removed with a mild amount of effort. There was no real damage to the vehicle and no action was warranted.
4:08 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Maple Street and South Third Street West. He was warned for violation of traffic-control signal.
4:38 p.m.: A driver at the Main Street bridge was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and illegible license plates, and warned for violating traffic-control signal.
5:40 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was notified that a fire alarm in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive was related to burnt food and did not warrant any services.
6:13 p.m.: The Jefferson Police Department asked that an officer check for a person thought to be in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive but no contact was able to be made.
7:59 p.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Erick Street spoke with an officer about suspicious activity but the officer determined that there was nothing suspicious. The information was documented.
8:01 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Monroe Street following a complaint about loud music and the volume was turned down.
9:27 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 500 block of North High Street and they were fine.
11:49 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance. A passenger with a valid license took over driving.
