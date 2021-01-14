Wednesday, Jan. 13
Officers issued 11 traffic-related warnings, assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicles, responded to three 911 calls, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, delivered three warnings to residents for failing to clear sidewalks of snow and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:10 a.m.: An officer checked on a suspicious vehicle in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue and everything was fine.
4:26 a.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Raveen Street wished to have information documented.
8:57 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for red light violation at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Robert Street.
9:52 a.m.: Officers were asked to be on the lookout for a motorist possibly heading toward Fort Atkinson that was involved in a complaint in another jurisdiction. The vehicle later was located by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at a residence on U.S. Highway 18.
10:13 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:30 a.m.: Luther Elementary School staff in the 200 block of Park Street requested that a report of a child who had not shown up for school be documented. School staff later reached the student at home. The student was fine and school staff did not need any additional assistance.
10:47 a.m.: A 44-year-old East Troy man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West.
10:59 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of West Blackhawk Drive wished to have information about a possible scam call documented.
11:57 a.m.: An officer responded to investigate a complaint of disorderly conduct at Fort Atkinson High School in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard.
12:24 p.m.: A resident from the 1500 block of Raveen Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
1:13 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a municipal citation for disorderly conduct at Burger King in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue, following a complaint from a clerk from the next-door gas station who reported the incident. The man was advised further that he no longer was welcome at the restaurant.
3:08 p.m.: A resident from the 700 block of Nelson Street wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:10 p.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for expired vehicle registration at the intersection of North High and Fourth streets.
4:07 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned for violation of animal ordinance when he failed to pick up waste of an animal/pet in the 700 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
5 p.m.: An officer was unable to confirm a complaint about a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of Frederick Avenue and no further action was taken.
5:14 p.m.: Information about a possible runaway/missing juvenile was documented.
6 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate anyone in the first block of North Main Street, following a complaint about someone urinating in public.
6:13 p.m.: A driver in a car struck a deer in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
6:25 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested, and cited for hit and run; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, third offense; probable alcohol content, third offense; and operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, following a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of North Main Street. After being booked, he was released to a responsible party.
7:14 p.m.: Officers responded to a call about a tenant wishing to have a person removed from their apartment in the 400 block of North High Street. The unwanted individual left when the officers arrived.
8:30 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was advised of a carbon monoxide detector being activated in the 400 block of East Street.
11:04 p.m.: A 41-year-old Beloit man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue. He was warned for speeding.
