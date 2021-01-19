Thursday, Jan. 14
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings, responded to three 911 calls, participated in five community policing events and handled one confidential incident related to a worthless check.
12:27 a.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective brake light.
1:06 a.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues.
3:02 a.m.: Officers on patrol spoke with an individual in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive but the person denied needing any assistance.
9:02 a.m.: Officers responded to help a mother from South Main Street whose son was acting out and refusing to go to a medical appointment. The officers spoke with the youth who calmed and agreed to accompany his mother.
9:30 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Jackson Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:12 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue.
10:19 a.m.: A resident from the 300 block of Frederick Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
11:14 a.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of Monroe Street requested to speak with an officer.
1:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:02 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Bark River Drive was placed on the briefing board.
2:15 p.m.: An officer checked on a vehicle that reportedly was parked behind a residence in the 300 block of Monroe Street and hanging into the alley, making it difficult to get around it.
2:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:40 p.m.: A resident from the 1200 block of West Sherman Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:31 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for defective brake light.
4:53 p.m.: An officer spoke with a family in the 500 block of Robert Street about a child custody issue.
7:38 p.m.: An in-house, non-reportable accident form was completed when a 77-year-old Fort Atkinson man struck a pole with his vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and West Hilltop Trail, resulting in minor damage to his vehicle.
7:56 p.m.: Someone reported that a vehicle ran off the road at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 26 but no vehicle was there when an officer checked. There were tracks that could be seen but the vehicle was gone.
7:59 p.m.: A request for extra patrol in the first block of Park Street was placed on the briefing board.
8:42 p.m.: A 26-year-old Sullivan man was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue on a warrant through the Johnson Creek Police Department for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. He also was charged with two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, issued a citation for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance. After posting bond and being processed, he was released.
11:21 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of South Main Street but a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle was located at a nearby gas station. The officer spoke with the driver and there were no issues.
