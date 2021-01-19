Friday, Jan. 15
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed situation.
1:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Navaho Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:54 a.m.: A resident called for an officer because they were unable to locate a staff member at the residence in the 400 block of Wilcox Street for another resident who needed help. An officer spoke with the nurse on duty who was making her rounds and was aware that the other resident needed assistance. Everything was under control.
8:08 a.m.: An officer followed up on a complaint of a vehicle parked too close to a driveway in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Avenue and issued a parking ticket.
8:17 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 26-year-old Madison man for expired vehicle registration in the first block of North Main Street.
8:49 a.m.: A resident went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to inquire about placement of cameras around a yard.
8:58 a.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on information about a suspicious incident that reportedly occurred at Jones Park in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
9:59 a.m.: Information of a lost tool that belonged to the City of Fort Atkinson was documented.
11:46 a.m.: An officer assisted another agency on a call to a residence in the 1500 block of Raveen Street.
12:03 p.m.: A business from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue wished to have information documented.
1:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:39 p.m.: A resident from the first block of Spry Avenue wished to have information about a scam call documented.
3:51 p.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Maple Street. The vehicle was parked legally.
5:34 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for someone entering/leaving the McDonald’s restaurant in the 200 block of North Main Street.
6:37 p.m.: The Jefferson Police Department asked that an officer accompany their officer on a call to interview a suspect/witness in the 1100 block of Laurie Drive for a case on which they are working that originated in their jurisdiction. An officer responded.
7:20 p.m.: A 30-year-old Fort Atkinson woman from the 1300 block of Madison Avenue was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana after being taken into protective custody for detox services at Fort Memorial Hospital where she was cleared for transport to Tellurian in Madison by a Jefferson County deputy. Her 23-year-old male housemate also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
9:01 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:44 p.m.: An officer spoke with a man sitting in his vehicle at Ralph Park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street and found that he was playing a game from his car. He left the area.
