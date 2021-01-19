Saturday, Jan. 16
Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls and one false alarm, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed action.
2:15 a.m.: An officer was asked to check the welfare of a resident in the 1200 block of Gerald Court but the officer was unable to contact anyone at the apartment.
4:01 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works crews were called to plow and sand/salt the roads following the snowfall.
4:14 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of Clarence Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue provided assistance.
4:19 a.m.: An officer checked on a report of a howling/barking dog outside almost all night in the first block of Jackson Street. The officer did not locate any dogs outside but did notice a dog inside a residence.
8:08 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle that was found to have run off the road at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway. A woman explained that her husband had the car to get to work and they will make sure to get it removed when finishes his shift. It was not an immediate problem where the vehicle was.
10:18 a.m.: Someone wished to have information about a suspicious incident at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard documented.
1:42 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office passed along information about a reckless driving complaint near North High Street and County Highway K. An officer sat in the area for a while but was unable to locate the vehicle involved.
1:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 500 block of Handeyside Lane but the resident refused transport or additional medical care.
3:37 p.m.: An officer followed up on a report of a customer who had pumped gas into his vehicle in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue but found he had no money to pay for it when he went in the store. When the officer arrived, the customer was gone as a good Samaritan had paid for the fuel for him.
4:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman who had fallen in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
4:49 p.m.: A woman reported feeling harassed by a family member who had shown up at her place of employment in the 100 block of Madison Avenue. The family member was leaving when the officer arrived.
5:48 p.m.: An officer checked on a Husky dog in the 100 block of Robert Street following a call from a neighbor who was concerned that the canine had been left outside all day. The dog had food and water, a dog house and room to run around in a fenced backyard. There were no issues.
7:05 p.m.: A reportedly suspicious vehicle at McDonald’s in the 200 block of North Main Street was gone when officers arrived. No further action was taken.
7:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman after a fall in the 300 block of Monroe Street.
8:41 p.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance. The vehicle was parked legally.
8:52 p.m.: Following a complaint, a 15-year-old boy from the 200 block of East Highland Avenue was warned for his dog barking.
9:25 p.m.: Officers checked on a complaint from someone who thought he witnessed another individual breaking into a vehicle in the 600 block of Maple Street. The complaint was determined to be unfounded when it was learned that it was the vehicle owner looking for something in their car.
