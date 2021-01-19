Sunday, Jan. 17
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings and handled two confidential incidents related to undisclosed reasons.
1:08 a.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lincoln Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content, first offense, and fleeing. He was warned for expired vehicle registration and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. After being booked, he was released to a responsible party.
2:06 a.m.: An officer was assigned to follow up on a report of a fight that occurred earlier at a bar in the 200 block of South Main Street.
6:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Officers assisted.
7:44 a.m.: A 40-year-old Janesville man was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street, and warned for speeding.
8:36 a.m.: A 17-year-old Mukwonago female was cited for suspended vehicle registration in the 600 block of South Main Street. She was warned for expired vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:03 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license at the intersection of Monroe Street and Riverside Drive, and warned for expired vehicle registration.
10:57 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was notified of an issue in the 200 block of Jefferson Street. Digger’s Hotline was called for an emergency locate.
11:04 a.m.: An officer stopped to speak with the driver of a vehicle that was pulled over in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue. The driver explained that they pulled over to send a text message. The officer suggested finding a safer place to pull over.
3:09 p.m.: A 33-year-old Whitewater man was arrested in the 300 block of North Fourth Street for felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
3:50 p.m.: A safety escort was provided to a person from a business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
8:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 900 block of Gail Place to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:20 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital. Fort Atkinson paramedics assisted.
9:36 p.m.: A caller reported an injured animal in the intersection of Lucile and Van Buren streets. An officer responded, and shot the animal and removed the carcass.
9:40 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 1000 block of East Street and she was fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.