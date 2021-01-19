Monday, Jan. 18
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to three 911 calls and one fire alarm, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service and handled one confidential incident related to a welfare check.
1:39 a.m.: An officer on patrol found a shopping cart in the 200 block of North Main Street and returned it to Festival Foods.
2:30 a.m.: A 48-hour parking watch was started on a vehicle in the first block of South Fifth Street.
8:07 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for a loud muffler, and warned for speeding, cracked windshield and defective speedometer.
8:21 a.m.: A 46-year-old Chicago man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard.
8:39 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for a broken brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance at the intersection of North Third and Edward streets.
8:47 a.m.: A 21-year-old Cambridge woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.
8:49 a.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a complaint from a resident from the 500 block of Memorial Drive that a cell phone had not been returned.
10:03 a.m.: An officer spoke with the housemate of a person in the 600 block of Maple Street with a vehicle whose loud exhaust led a neighbor to complain about it.
10:17 a.m.: A complaint about a vehicle parked in a handicapped stall in the first block of Grant Street without a handicapped placard was determined to be unfounded when an officer found the proper notification on the vehicle.
11:11 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called for a man from the 300 block of Wilcox Street who was not responsive but was breathing. Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue was called, followed by the Jefferson County medical examiner.
12:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of Lucile Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:29 p.m.: A 29-year-old Helenville woman was cited for red light violation in the 300 block of South Main Street.
1:48 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 300 block of Riverside Drive but the resident did not require any assistance at this time.
2:25 p.m.: An officer spoke with a resident from the first block of East Rockwell Avenue about whether they wanted assistance in removing another person from the apartment.
3:04 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for a person on their way to or from a place of business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
3:28 p.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 800 block of Banker Road for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for failing to stop at stop sign. The vehicle was legally parked.
4:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:16 p.m.: Someone from the 1300 block of Endl Boulevard reported suspicious noises in the area. Officers checked the area thoroughly but found nothing to support the report.
4:45 p.m.: Officers were assigned to investigate a report of a burglary that occurred at a residence in the 800 block of North Main Street.
6:10 p.m.: Officers spoke with an individual in the first block of South Sixth Street about a child custody issue.
7:06 p.m.: A resident from the 900 block of Grove Street wished to have information about a child custody issue documented.
7:13 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report from a parent about an altercation that occurred during a child custody exchange.
11:56 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Edgewater Road to Fort Memorial Hospital.
