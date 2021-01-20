Tuesday, Jan. 19
Officers issued 12 traffic-related warnings, responded to one fire alarm, participated in three community policing events, performed three crime-prevention services, and handled two confidential incidents, one that occurred at a school and another that involved an assault.
6:43 a.m.: A woman called the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that her vehicle had broken down in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue but she had called for a tow truck that was on the way.
8:18 a.m.: An officer responded to a call from a resident in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue about a family disagreement. The family was advised that it was not a police issue.
9:03 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
9:14 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance in the 300 block of South Main Street.
10:49 a.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Talcott Street. He was warned for failing to secure a seatbelt and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:08 a.m.: A 20-year-old Neenah woman was cited in the 300 block of Riverside Drive for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for defective exhaust.
11:54 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver for improper vehicle registration, along with a warning to secure a load, at the intersection of West Milwaukee Avenue and Grant Street.
1:49 p.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy with dogs that were fighting at N2600 Banker Road. The dogs were separated.
1:59 p.m.: A 19-year-old Lake Mills woman was cited for unsafe lane deviation when a 74-year-old Fort Atkinson man reported that his vehicle was struck by another motorist who left the scene at the intersection of Madison and Reena avenues. The vehicle later was located and the accident is state-reportable.
2:42 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:58 p.m.: Someone reported a vehicle parked in a handicapped stall in the 200 block of Washington Street without proper identification or license plate. The vehicle was gone when an officer checked the area.
4:03 p.m.: No citations were issued when a 19-year-old Jefferson woman driver struck a vehicle belonging to a 39-year-old Lake Mills man in the 200 block of West Sherman Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
4:12 p.m.: An officer provided an escort for an individual to or from a business in the 200 block of North Main Street.
4:29 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to another law enforcement agency.
4:30 p.m.: A 44-year-old garbage truck driver reported that he was outside of his truck in the 300 block of Robert Street when a passing vehicle struck his hand. There were no serious injuries and the striking vehicle was unable to be located.
4:35 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called to take care of slippery roads in the area.
4:55 p.m.: An officer assisted a woman whose vehicle slid off the road in the 1000 block of Madison Avenue, and she was able to continue on her way.
6:07 p.m.: The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asked that an officer deliver a message to a man in the 1200 block of Talcott Street. The message was delivered.
6:15 p.m.: A 28-year-old homeless man was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue on three counts of felony bail jumping and issued a municipal citation for disorderly conduct. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
8:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:52 p.m.: Someone reported seeing a vehicle parked on the Main Street bridge and thought the driver might need help, but the vehicle was gone when an officer checked.
9:04 p.m.: An officer removed an item from the intersection of South Third Street West and South Main Street that did not belong there.
9:27 p.m.: An officer checked the welfare of a resident in the 400 block of North Main Street and she was fine.
11:21 p.m.: A 24-year-old Janesville woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Hackbarth Road.
